The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology at McGehee will host an exhibit and presentation by descendants of the Japanese American Internment Camps, according to a news release.

Nancy Chikaraishi, artist, architect and professor, along with designer Ry Arne, will make a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 19.

Students’ art in architecture plus design masterpieces will be displayed. The event is free and open to the public.