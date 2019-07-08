Marc Baker, executive director of Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council, Inc., recently announced funds will be available to assist Crawford and Sebastian county residents with their electricity bills.

Those who are residents of Crawford or Sebastian counties and meet the income guidelines may apply for assistance with electric bills starting today, a news release states.

Eligibility for summer utility assistance is determined by the amount of income a family receives, as well as the size of the household. The monthly income guidelines are as follows:

One person — $1,636; two people — $2,140; three people — $2,644; four people — $3,148; five people — $3,651; six people — $4,155; seven people — $4,249; eight people — $4,344

For more than eight people, add $94 for each additional family member. The income amounts are slightly higher than those from last year, which allows more families to receive benefits.

Applicants must furnish a current utility cooling bill, a gas and electric bill, unless they are total electric, proof of monthly income for all household members 18 years old and over, Social Security numbers for all household members and date of birth on all household members. Those who need additional information may call (479) 785-2303 extension 100 beginning today. Clients are urged to make an appointment in person at 1617 S. Zero St. in Fort Smith. Doors open at 8 a.m., and phone messages will not be returned.