RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.—The Arkansas Tech University Office of the Registrar has released a certified list of 2,338 degrees conferred upon students on the Russellville campus during the 2018-19 academic year.

The list includes graduates from the campus in Russellville with certificates as well as associate, bachelor, master, educational specialist and doctoral degrees.

Those who graduated with honors based upon cumulative grade point average —- Cum Laude (3.50-3.69), Magna Cum Laude (3.70-3.89) or Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00) —- are listed as such. Those students who completed the University Honors program are also noted.

The graduates from the Russellville campus of Arkansas Tech in Russellville for the 2018-19 academic year include:

Booneville: Megan Rene Lynch, Bachelor of Arts; Morgan Elizabeth Osborne, Bachelor of Science; Crystina E. Palmer, Associate of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; and

Magazine: Dalton Lee Haller, Associate of Arts; Justin Bo Hibbs, Associate of Arts; Crystal Diane Strain, Bachelor of Professional Studies, Magna Cum Laude.