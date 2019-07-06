FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Association will hold a meeting Tuesday with Spanish interpreters at Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith

The meeting for the Spanish speaking community is available to everyone in the surrounding counties also. The objective, according to a news release, is to inform the Hispanic community on the disaster assistance available from FEMA and the SBA. Customer service representatives from FEMA will also be available to register applicants.

The meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 22 N. 13th St. in Fort Smith.