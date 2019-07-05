The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Food Smart, 3101 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection June 28. Counter top holding rotisserie chicken cooker is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Observed uncovered trash cans in meat department containing food residue that are not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Observed several damaged or missing ceiling tiles throughout store. Ceiling tiles should be replaced. Observed cardboard boxes being used to line the floors in the meat department. Absorbent material should not be used on floors.

• Ge Ge’s Restaurant, 1614 Brentwood Drive. Date of inspection June 28. Correct test strips to test sanitizing solutions not noted in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed some damaged ceiling tiles in the kitchen that need to be replaced.

• Lybrand’s Bakery, 2900 Hazel St. Date of inspection June 18. Sausage (52 degrees F) in prep cooler by the grill, sliced watermelon (43 degrees F), chicken noodle casserole (42 degrees F), and cut watermelon (44 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator by drive thru window, and chicken salad (43 degrees F) and Italian dressing (44 degrees F) in long prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Door on the long prep cooler is broken and not sealing properly. Door should be repaired so that it seals properly. Some floors, especially under cooking equipment and automatic dishwasher, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Lybrand’s Bakery, 2900 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection June 28. Tuna salad (42 degrees F) and chicken salad (45 degrees) in long prep cooler and jalapenos (43 degrees F) in prep cooler by the grill are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Door on the long prep cooler is broken and not sealing properly. Door should be repaired so that it seals properly. Some floors, especially under cooking equipment and automatic dishwasher, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Lybrand’s Too, 6201 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection June 27. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Some ceiling tiles are missing and need to be replaced. Some parts of the ceiling are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some light bulbs in kitchen/food prep area are not properly shielded. Lights in the food prep area should be properly shielded or bulbs should be shatterproof.

• Ranch House Bar-B-Que, 6224 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 26. Tarter sauce (44 degrees F) and cornbread salad (45 degrees F) in prep cooler and pork (44 degrees F) and ribs (45 degrees F) in meat cooler by freezer are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• Ranch House Bar-B-Que, 6224 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection June 28. No violations reported.

• McDonald’s, 107 S. Blake St. Date of inspection June 27. Observed burger containers and napkins stored directly on the floor. Items must be stored six inches above the floor to prevent contamination. Observed fan, in operation, accumulated with dust and dirt. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude dust and dirt. Observed no lids on trash in women’s restroom. Women’s trash can should be covered. All trash cans need lids. Only need lids if they food residue and are not in continuous use. Observed floor near ice cream machine and self service area unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• McDonald’s, 3610 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 27. Observed floors unclean in kitchen area. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude any uncleanliness. Observed trash can without lid. All trash cans need lids. Only need lids if they contain food residue and are not in continuous use.

• Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave. Date of inspection June 27. Observation: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

• Chili’s 1221, 5511 Olive St. (6820 LBJ Freeway Legal Dept.) Date of inspection June 27. Observed some foods in freezer uncovered. Foods shall be covered to prevent contamination. Food employee covered foods during the time of inspection. Observed sanitizer on dishwasher not working properly and dishes are not being properly sanitized. A chemical sanitizer solution shall meet the criteria and work properly according to regulations. Manager corrected this issue during the time of inspection. Observed floor in walk in freezer with food residue. Floor in walk in freezer shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude food residue. Observed filters on ventilation system with an accumulation of grease and other residue. Filters shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude and residue. Observation: Floor drains in kitchen area are not draining properly. Floor drains shall be maintained in good repair. Observed several food splatters and other residue on surfaces of the wall and floor throughout kitchen/warewashing area. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• Pine Bluff Country Club, 1100 Country Club Lane. Date of inspection June 26. Automatic dishwasher is not dispensing sanitizer properly. Dishes should be properly sanitized before use and after cleaning. Sanitizer was fixed to properly sanitize dishes in automatic dishwasher during inspection. Cucumber dip (46 degrees F), cut watermelon (45 degrees F), boiled eggs (46 degrees F), and chicken (46 degrees F) in prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• Pine Bluff Country Club, 1100 Country Club Lane. Date of follow-up inspection June 27. No violations reported.

• ALL Star Nutrition, 2221 S. Olive St. Date of opening inspection July 2. Okay to operate.

• Leon’s Catfish, #18 Chapel Village. Date of follow-up inspection June 25. Observed cold-unit reading at 57 degrees. Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• Leon’s Catfish, #18 Chapel Village. Date of follow-up inspection July 2. No violations reported.

• Red Lobster, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection June 27. Shredded cabbage (67 degrees F) in under cooler next to oven is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. All food in under cooler by oven was discarded during inspection. Bottom of salad cooler is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Bottom of salad cooler was cleaned during inspection.

• El Parian Mexican Restaurant, 8420 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 26. Consumer advisory not noted in menu. Consumer advisory needed in menu for raw or undercooked food. Observed used wiping cloths being stored on counter tops. Wiping cloths should be kept in a sanitized solution between uses. Observed some single service containers being reused to store food in. Single service containers should not be reused. Some light bulbs in kitchen are not shielded or shatterproof. Lights bulbs in kitchen should be properly shielded or shatterproof.

• Sav-a-Lot Grocery, 600 Ash St. Date of inspection June 26. Observed lettuce stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored at least six inches above the floor and in compliance with establishment regulations. Observation: Establishment does not have any testing strips to measure the concentration of the sanitizing solution. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.