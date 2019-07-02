From Conway Police Department reports

Police arrest 1 following disturbance

A Conway man is behind bars and facing a felony charge after reportedly attacking a woman he lived with and taking her phone away after she tried to call 911.

Authorities were called Thursday morning to a residence along Martin Street regarding a domestic dispute, according to an incident report.

The alleged victim told officer Trevor Hardy she had invited 32-year-old Damien Dickerson to her home on Wednesday, “even though she had him criminally trespassed in January 2019.”

While at her home on Thursday, the 32-year-old suspect allegedly “began to yell and curse to the point she was afraid for her safety,” the complainant said, adding that she attempted to call 911. However, as she tried to call for help, the woman said Dickerson “gook her phone and went upstairs.”

When dispatchers called her back, the woman told the dispatcher she did not mean to call for help but instead “meant to dial 411,” according to the woman’s statement.

Following this incident, the woman told police that Dickerson “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall.”

The suspect continued choking the alleged victim until “she could not breath.” The woman said she “could feel his thumb pushing against her airway.”

Eventually, the suspect, who at one point went outside and kicked the woman’s vehicle, left the residence. As soon as he left, the woman said she “took that opportunity to call the non-emergency number for Conway dispatch.”

When questioned by police about the incident, Dickerson claimed he did not choke the complainant. Instead, he accused the alleged victim of chocking him, according to the report.

Authorities noted Dickerson did not show to have any injuries but the complainant had several.

The report also states the woman had “multiple cuts” on her right arm, which she said Dickerson caused.

The woman said Dickerson cut her with a piece of a broken meth pipe after she found meth pipes along with his belongings and opted to break them. After she broke the pipes, the woman told police that Dickerson “took one of the broken pipes and began to cut her right arm with it.”

Dickerson was ultimately arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree interference with emergency communication, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal mischief.

Online records show the 32-year-old was still behind bars as of press time Monday and scheduled to appear in Faulkner County Circuit Court on July 22 for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.

Resident reports fraud

A Timbon Knoll Drive resident alerted police last week of that several of his checks were fraudulently cashed.

According to an incident report, the 65-year-old man went to the police department Thursday afternoon after receiving a call from an employee of the Regions Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The caller alerted the Conway resident that 13 checks written out to a William Robert Delapp were cashed at the North Carolina branch. The fraudulent checks collectively totaled $25,015.71.

Prior to contacting police, the complainant closed his bank account, according to the report.

Shoplifters make off with merchandise

Two un-named suspects stole more than $500 worth of items from Kohl’s on Thursday.

According to an incident report, the store’s loss prevention officer called police just before 1 p.m. Thursday stating “two black females stole ($504.04) … worth of merchandise and ran outside to a newer silver Honda Accord.”

The loss prevention was able to give officer Austin C. Miller a list of all the items stolen at the time he filed the theft report.