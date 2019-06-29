Flood survivors in Crawford and Sebastian counties must file Disaster Unemployment Assistance claims by July 12.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance may be granted to flood survivors who have temporarily lost jobs because of the 500-year Arkansas River flood and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits. Applicants may qualify if they have been prevented from work because of an illness or injury they received during the disaster, could not get to work because of the flood or were scheduled to work in the disaster area, according to the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.

If granted, applicants may receive unemployment benefits for up to 28 weeks.