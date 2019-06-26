Barling residents can expect to pay more for water and sewer starting in August.

The Barling Board of Directors discussed a state fee increase of 10 cents to water and sewer bills during its meeting Tuesday.

House Bill 1737 was introduced during the 92nd General Assembly of the Arkansas Legislature to raise public water system service fees from 30 cents per water meter each month to 40 cents per meter each month. This bill was passed by the Legislature, signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and on April 8 became Act 788. The new rate will begin for the month of August.

Barling City Administrator Steve Core said 10 cents per person per month is about $190 a month for the 1,900 water meters in Barling.

Public water system service fees were last adjusted in 2007. Since then, inflation and increases in the monitoring burden of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act have made this inadequate to meet ongoing costs and upcoming challenges.

"This increase will enable the Arkansas Department of Health to incorporate the upcoming challenges that include: a perchlorate rule due to be proposed during 2019, a revised lead and copper rule due to be proposed during 2019, and enables the public health laboratory to develop analytical capabilities for cyanotoxins and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS)," a letter from Jeff STone of the Department of Health states. "Also, the future Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 5 (UCMR5) will be more expensive due to recent federal changes that will include many smaller water systems."

The cost of these rules are expected to double in the future due to changes in the unregulated contaminant monitoring rules, the letter states. UCMR5 is scheduled to begin sampling in 2023.

The board voted to approve the rate increase. Core said an ordinance approving the rate increase will be discussed during next Barling Board of Directors meeting July 9.