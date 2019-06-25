The United Way of Fort Smith Area's annual Fill the Bus event will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at area Walmart locations. Participants will collect school supplies to be given to local schools to be distributed to children in need.

Volunteer opportunities are at the following Walmart locations: Kelley Highway, Rogers Avenue, Neighborhood Market-Rogers Avenue, Zero Street and Neighborhood Market-Highway 71. Volunteers are needed both days. To view available shifts, visit unitedwayfortsmith.org/fill-the-bus-july-27th-and-28th and register online. During registration, indicate your preferred date and time.

Friday is the registration deadline to receive a free T-shirt. Registrations will remain open after this date, but registration must be done by 4 p.m. Friday to receive a T-shirt.

Walmart locations where you will find a school bus are:

• 3108 N. Broadway St., Poteau.

• 1101 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw.

• 1501 E. Walnut St., Paris — Friday Only.

• 1400 E. Main St., Booneville.

• 1516 N. 18th St., Ozark.

• 551 Liberty Drive, Greenwood.

• 367 W Cherry St., Alma.

• 2214 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren.

• 8301 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

• 2100 N. 62nd St., Fort Smith – Kelley Highway

• 2425 S. Zero St., Fort Smith.

• 4900 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

• 8600 US 71 S, Fort Smith.