No criminal charges will be filed in the April death of a local man in police custody, according to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue stated in a letter released Monday his office has completed its review of the investigative reports surrounding the death of Darrell Keith Hays II, 51, of Fort Smith. Hays was being transported by the Fort Smith Police Department to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on April 19. Shue stated he reviewed the entire Arkansas State Police investigative file, which includes interviews with the Fort Smith Police Department and the Detention Center staff, Arkansas State Police reports, multiple video recordings and the autopsy report, before making his decision.

From the facts and circumstances the Prosecuting Attorney's Office knows, Shue stated, Hays was arrested by the Fort Smith Police Department when contact was made with him as a passenger in a traffic stop. Police discovered Hays had an active failure to appear warrant and was in possession of digital scales, a common item of drug paraphernalia, according to Shue.

During his transportation to the Detention Center, Hays was observed to be moving and fidgeting around in the back of the patrol unit. An examination of the video from the patrol unit shows Hays remove a baggie from his clothing and put it into his mouth before being taken out of the unit at the jail. Hays lied to the officer and stated the bag of methamphetamine was on the floorboard of the unit, Shue said.

Upon arriving at the jail, Hays began to have trouble breathing and asked for a glass of water. Almost immediately, he began gasping for breath and first aid was attempted. A Sebastian County deputy attempted to perform the Heimlich maneuver on Hays, but this failed to dislodge anything. Fort Smith EMS was summonsed, and the packet was removed during the transport to Baptist Health Regional Medical Center. However, Hays died at the hospital despite appropriate medical intervention.

An autopsy was performed April 22 by Dr. Adam F. Craig, M.D., of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory — Medical Examiner Division. It concluded the cause of death was "asphyxia due to airway obstruction by foreign body" with a contributory cause of "methamphetamine intoxication" and the manner of death being "accident." Another significant finding was the presence of methamphetamine in the blood and urine that "was well within the toxic to possibly lethal range."

Shue stated no criminal charges can be brought considering the totality of the circumstances and applicable law.