“This trip was the highlight of my career,” said Hot Springs Village resident Sharon Merritt. That’s saying something, seeing as Merritt has been a flight attendant for 46 years, currently with Delta Airlines.

The week of June 3, every night on several television channels, World War II D-Day veterans received coverage that related to the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

For many of those veterans, it was the first time they had returned to those deadly beachheads. Merritt was part of a Delta flight crew that took several of the WW II vets to Paris, France, leaving from Atlanta, Georgia, on June 2.

Along with them was the camera crew for ABC’s Nightly News with David Muir.

The station culminated their coverage with a moving “Nightline” program on June 6. Several veterans featured in the program were on Merritt’s flight, like Harold McMurran and Vincent Unger who served in the Navy.

On the program, McMurran showed his war diary. June 6 simply read, “Invasion started at 7:15 English time.” There was no other entry for 7 days.

Unger said for miles, the water near the beaches was orange and red.

Merritt also met Stan Friday. On the ABC program you can see and hear French President Immanuel Macron give him the French Knight of the Legion of Honour medal, which was established on May 19, 1802, by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Merritt found out about the flight, sponsored by “Forever Young,” from a sister-in-law. Merritt immediately put in a request for the flight and because of her seniority was chosen as part of the flight crew. “I was really excited,”

Merritt said with a huge smile.

Merritt flew to Paris on June 2, returned home on June 4, flew back to Paris on June 8 and on June 10th accompanied the men and families back to Atlanta. “Everyone was so excited and wanted to hear everything the veterans had to say. I can’t think of an adjective to describe how awesome they were,” Merritt said.

“I’ve been asked many times about celebrities I’ve flown with, and I’ve had a few, like Matt Damon and Art Linkletter, but the most honored flight I’ve been on was this one.”

Flying home, the veterans told stories. Such as McMurran, age 95, who still works 5 days a week as an aircraft mechanic. He told her about his receiving the highest French decoration, the Legion of Honour.

Thanks to Merritt I was able to conduct a brief telephone interview with McMurran who told me he was with the 546th Ordnance unit, attached to 4th Infantry Division. His job was as an instrument repairman. I asked him what it was like on the beach. “I cannot explain it in words. I went from being afraid, to scared, to numb. It didn’t make any difference,” he said.

McMurran said June 7 was the same as June 6, still on the beach with his M-1 Carbine, under heavy German fire. “We just tried to survive,” this World War II hero told me. Days didn’