THEFTS

NORTH 41ST STREET, 300 BLOCK: A PlayStation 4, an XBox, a cellphone, a speaker, money and video games valued at $1,750 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

FRESNO STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle valued at $6,000 was reported stolen.

DUGAN MILL DRIVE, 500 BLOCK: A leaf blower, a TV and wall mounting bracket, a coffee maker, a lawnmower, a security camera DVR, a pair of jeans, a laptop and a watch valued at $6,050 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

WIRSING AVENUE, 4500 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

JOHNSON STREET, 5200 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A MANAGER AT SONIC, 4315 Burrough Road, reported her employees were handed counterfeit $10 and $20 bills.

AN EMPLOYEE AT BANK OF THE OZARKS, 5401 Rogers Ave., reported a woman cashed two checks valued at $500 that were charged back.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH ATTORNEY reported a man threatened to come to her office and shoot her over his wife's divorce proceedings.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

COURTNEY SEMONE BROWN OF ROLAND was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant.

ANNA MANE RIGGS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, an unspecified felony warrant out of Crawford County, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith, a parole mandate and a parole violation.