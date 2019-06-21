Arkansas
Roy D. Loudermilk, 1206 E. First, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 June 14.
Cleveland
Wendy Adams, 1080 Arkansas 189 North, Kingsland; filed Chapter 7 June 11.
Desha
Vanessa Burton, 314 Ashley St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 June 12.
Ignacio Gudino and Stella M. Gudino, 127 Price Loop, Tillar; filed Chapter 13 June 14.
Drew
Ruby Jean Ferrell, 2483 Highway 278 W, Wilmar; filed Chapter 7 June 10.
Christine B. Ingle, 110 Oakwood Drive, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 June 11.
JEP Organics LLC, 8720 N. Slemmons, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 June 14.
JMC Farms LLC, 830 N. Slemmons, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 June 14.
Plowboy Farm LLC, 830 N. Slemmons, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 June 14.
Justin Lee Calhoun and Morgan Danielle Calhoun, 830 N. Slemmons, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 June 14.
Grant
Cody White, 711 S. Rose St., Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 June 14.
Jefferson
Robyn Taylor, 2007 W. 13th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 10.
John W. Summerford, 1103 Beaver Trail, Redfield; filed Chapter 7 June 11.
Archie T. Phillips, 1210 Jo Ann Drive, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 June 11.
Theodis McGhee III, 601 W. Green Oak, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 June 11.
Gladys M. Parker, 211 Talbot St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 11.
Felecia Latjuan Nelson, 1000 W. Hoadley Road, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 June 14.
Lincoln
Kraig Robin Brown, dba Siouz Gem Farm, and Chaille Lynn Brown, 493 Joel Road, Star City; filed Chapter 13 June 14.
Charles Howard Hunsucker Jr., 20557 Highway 11 North, Star City; filed Chapter 13 June 14.