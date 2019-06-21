The family of a Van Buren man who vanished in Mexico is working with the FBI to locate him.

Recently graduated medical student Jessy Pacheco was reportedly last seen Saturday at Strana night club in Guadalajara with a friend who was found dead the next day. Pacheco was in the city to graduate from medical school and planned to return to Arkansas to practice medicine, according to a GoFundMe page to support his family's travels in Mexico until he is found.

Van Buren police have put Pacheco's family in touch with the Fort Smith FBI Field Office to help them in their search. FBI officials have told Van Buren police the search will be conducted through the Mexican Consulate Office, said police Lt. Steve Weaver.

Officials with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas declined to comment Thursday on the search or Pacheco's absence.

Pacheco graduated from Van Buren High School and from February 2015 to February 2017 worked as a surgical technician at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. He shadowed Mercy doctors until February 2019 as part of his schooling, said Mercy spokesperson Todd Nighswonger.

"I ... want to thank all of my friends and family who came to my graduation and also those who had to watch it online. I appreciate every single one of you for always being supportive and there for me at all times. And to my classmates; we made it!! We finally became doctors and are ready for the next chapters in our careers. I wish you guys the best and look forward to working alongside with you in the future," Pacheco posted on his Facebook page on June 14.

"It’s kind of scary," Weaver said. "You think of someone from here, someone graduating high school here, in the medical field trying to be a doctor, and to be missing and the family not being able to get any details on it, being in a different country — it makes it tough, and it makes it tough on the investigation end as well."

Weaver said Van Buren police don't have many details on the case but will act as an intermediary during the search and investigation.

"If Mexico or the FBI calls, if we need someone here, a family, friend or connection, if they need someone interviewed or for us to do an interview — we will do whatever we can to assist," he said.