Police have released the names of two individuals who were found dead inside their Conway home Tuesday afternoon, confirming the incident was a murder-suicide.

Madison and Shelby Dodd, both 22, died of gun shot wounds in their Club Lane residence.

“Detectives with Conway police believe their deaths are a result of a murder-suicide,” Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said. “Evidence points to Madison Dodd shooting his wife and turning the gun on himself.”

Authorities were first called to the home Tuesday morning by one of Shelby’s concerned friends. Police were initially unable to get ahold of Shelby and ultimately decided to force their way into the Club Lane residence to check on the 22-year-old woman.

“Acting on a call from a friend of Shelby Dodd’s, police initially showed up at the residence at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning,” Woodruff confirmed in an email statement to the Log Cabin Democrat. “The friend told officers the couple was in the middle of a break-up and she was concerned for Shelby’s welfare. After making several failed attempts to contact Madison and Shelby, at the request a family member, officers entered the house through an unlocked door around 3 p.m.”

At first, everything seemed OK. However, as officers worked to clear the home to ensure no one was inside, they found the Dodd’s dead. It was apparent the two died of gunshot wounds, authorities said.

“Everything seemed to be in place in the front of the house, but during a search of the back bedroom, they found the couple dead,” Woodruff said.

Both bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies to determine an exact cause of death.

“This case remains under investigation,” Woodruff said.