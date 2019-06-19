The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met June 12 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall with eight members present. The thought for the day was “If you want to see if you are a fabric addict, check your stash, if it’s not stacked up to the ceiling, it’s not that bad.”

The May minutes and treasurer’s reports were given. Happy Birthday greetings for June were extended to members.

For the community project, a member provided the pattern for the pillows for breast cancer patients, according to a news release. Members will make some at home and at the Sit n’ Sew in July. The club will buy the stuffing, and members will stuff them at the meeting.

The club voted to pay for the sewing machine appliques and scissor lanyards given out at quilt camp recently. A member told others about a new type of press cloth made of wool felt. She will look into this and order it for the members to use during their Sit ‘n Sews.

A member finished Double Irish Chain quilt top she had worked on at the retreat.

A member had two quilts: A Dragon Dance quilt and a Circles and Shapes quilt.

Members also viewed a Paducah Quilt Show program book and an American Quilters magazine showing all the winners from the Paducah quilt show.

The 2020 Country Quilt Camp VI will be June 4-7, 2020, at Cross Heirs Retreat Center in Humphrey.

“We can’t wait to go back. We so enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds and no mosquitoes,” a spokeswoman said.

The next meeting will be a Sit ‘n Sew on July 10 at the fellowship hall. Participants should bring lunch and project and join them.