Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association recreation committee discussed several topics at its June 11 meeting. Among them, briefly:

• Life rings at Village beaches, staff liaison Stacy Hoover said a decision was made to order life rings to be made available at Balboa, DeSoto and Cortez beaches;

• 3 trees in front of Coronado Center were found by a certified arborist to be in poor health and will be removed. A new walkway and walking bridge will be constructed between parking lot and Coronado Library; the butterfly garden will be replaced with beds along the new path;

• Pickleball shade coverage will be a green mesh to match the court color with supports to be powder-coated black;

• Rain this year has caused a loss of 620 tennis court hours and 8 “weather days”

• Sales of tennis-related items in the pro shop are way down, as people are buying tennis attire elsewhere; golf pro shop sales continued. Discussion concerned ways to track pro shop sales made with or without member discounts;

• Member Don Langston advised the committee that a kids’ fishing derby would be held from 7:30 to 10:30 on July 4 and a teen derby would be from 6:30 to 11:3-0 on July 5.

• Member Larry Wilson noted that the Lifelong Learning Institute of HSV would be having an open house on the afternoon of June 18 at the pickleball courts, and that Arkansas Game and Fish would be bringing “your wild village neighbors” at an LLI event on June 25;

• Cynthia McGear expressed concerns about non-member usage of the beach at Lake Balboa.

• Tammy McCullough mentioned that sponsors are still needed for Fall Festival events;

• The subcommittee on recreation amenity fees will present proposals for the Recreation committee to vote on at its July meeting;

• The Arkansas Department of Health has not yet acted on the permit request, although ground-breaking is still set for July.

Much back and forth discussion concerned use of the beach at Lake Balboa. McGear was concerned about the number of vehicles without stickers or visitor dash cards parked at the beach. Hoover explained that placing decals on windshields is for the convenience for members but is not required. She also stated that the beach is a fully subsidized amenity of the Property Owners’ Association.

That led to a discussion about fees, and the upcoming fee recommendations from the subcommittee. Some members were opposed to fees, others were concerned with how such fees, if implemented, would be collected.

About the new bocce ball courts, Hoover announced that construction would begin soon.

When asked about the return on investment of the construction, Hoover noted that for projects completed by POA staff, labor was not included in the cost of the project but was accounted for in other ways in the budgetary process.

Discussion about the Coronado Center Deliberative Engagement project was next on the agenda. The area under consideration is between Balearic Road and Lake Coronado and encompassing businesses and townhomes. A townhouse resident within the area was concerned that resident input would not be possible. Hoover said that all stakeholders, including residents, would be sought.

The intent of the project is to determine what the community wants from this facility. Currently, vacancy rates are about 80 to 90 percent for the center’s rooms. There are no preconceived plans about the center. Hoover said that the project would start in late summer, with the gathering of information. A subcommittee for the process consisting of Cynthia McGear, Jimmy Betts, Serena Gonzales and Tammy McCullough was formed.

Guest comments came mostly from members of the bocce ball club and the lawn bowlers, expressing concerns about the new building and security at the courts, and recounting damage caused by unauthorized people skateboarding and playing other games on the bowling green.

Both bocce players and lawn bowlers were concerned about the space available in the new building they will share.

Bocce ball enthusiasts were also concerned about people walking, riding bicycles or skateboarding on the bocce courts.

Hoover suggested that a walking path could be made around the bocce courts. Many suggestions were made from members and guests about cameras, lighting and signage. After the meeting adjourned, multiple conversations about possible security measures continued.

The next Recreation Committee meeting will be 3 p.m., July 8 at the Coronado Community Center.





