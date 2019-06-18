Back in 1945 when the Chicago Cubs won the National League pennant, Hot Springs Village resident Jimmy Chalikis was the team’s batboy. He served in that role from 1943 to 1946 and to this day fondly remembers the many experiences he had at “The Friendly Confines” known as Wrigley Field.

Members of the Hot Springs Village Chicago Cubs Fan Club met with Chalikis at Mt. Carmel last week to share food, fun and fellowship as stories from the good old days were shared by him and his Cub buddies.

“I think I was the only batboy to ever get kicked out of a game,” Chalikis said. “Umpire Jocko Conlan made a bad call and when I went up to the plate to pick up a bat I told him he made a bad call. So he kicked me out and gave me a fine. Mr. Wrigley paid the fine for me.”

Good friend Phil Ellis made the arrangements, along with Club president Erwin Hoeft’s assistance. Club members Wally and Dona Siffermann gave Chalikis a special gift; a new hat noting the Cubs 2016 World Series championship.

Chalikis also shared that as a young boy, on a once-a-year road trip, a player would be assigned to him as a chaperone. “They had to find something for me to do so they’d take me to the zoo. So I knew where every zoo was in the cities we traveled to,” he said with his infectious smile.

Chalikis spoke very fondly of Cubs owner Philip Wrigley, known as P.K. Wrigley by adoring fandom. “Mr. Wrigley would not allow any advertising in the ballpark, not a thing,” he said, adding that Wrigley was really a good guy. National League MVP in 1945 was first baseman Phil Caverretta. Chalikis said he, too, was a very good person.

Once everyone arrived they had a nice luncheon of fettuccine alfredo with chicken with all the trimmings. Then after lunch the group moved to the media room to watch 1945 World Series highlights.

In several instances, Chalikis could be seen in the video going after a bat or taking care of one of his other batboy duties.

After the World Series, the players bought little Jimmy a brand-new Pontiac automobile.

“Those were the good old days,” Chalikis said.



