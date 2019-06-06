The Du Bocage Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association met May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The speaker was Kelly Bullard, owner and operator of Evolve Spa & Salon.

After 25 years in the nursing field, Bullard changed careers to become a massage therapist and small business owner.

“Mrs. Bullard believes there are healing benefits to the human touch. She wanted to combine her natural instinct of touch with her knowledge and experience from nursing to help others,” according to a news release.

Since 2012, her business expanded from one person to 11 employees and relocated four times. All employees have certifications or licenses in their specialty fields and continue to receive training on new techniques.

Bullard discussed several of the services they offer and some of the benefits from the various types of treatments. Details: Evolvespasalon.com or 870-329-2936.

In other business, the chapter’s nominating committee, consisting of Patsy Stone, Karen Cash and Glenda Dean, submitted the following names as officers of the DuBocage Chapter, ABWA for the 2019-2020 year: President – Heather Edwards; Vice President - Dewanna Rogers; Recording/Corresponding Secretary – Christy Bush; Treasure Glenda Dean.

A motion, which was seconded, was approved to accept the nominations.

Rana McClain reported the chapter’s scholarship recipients, Sydney Zuber and Brooke Braden, are in good standing.