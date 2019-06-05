Officials estimate they will have more findings from their probe into the fatal helicopter crash by mid-June, but their full investigation is expected to take much longer.

Pilot Chuck Dickson of Tulsa and Backwoods Music Festival workers Sarah Hill of Austin, Texas, and Marco Ornelas of Mexico died Sunday in a sight-seeing helicopter that crashed on Sunday evening south of the festival grounds on Mulberry Mountain. National Transportation Security Board spokesman Peter Knudson said Tuesday they will likely release a preliminary report of the incident in two weeks, though investigations of this nature usually take them one to two years to complete.

The helicopter was first reported missing 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials around 8 p.m. confirmed it had landed after they found it through a cellphone ping, Boen said. An additional passenger was critically injured in the incident and was airlifted to an Oklahoma hospital, Boen said.

Backwoods organizers did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

Knudson said Transportation Security officials were on scene Tuesday. They hoped to recover the wreckage either Tuesday or Wednesday, he said.

Transportation Security officials will investigate the pilot's flight experience, training, potential medical issues and 72-hour history prior to the crash and helicopter maintenance records. They will also investigate the operating environment for the flight, which includes factors such as communication and weather, Knudson said.

Knudson said officials on Tuesday did not have any witnesses to the crash. They are asking for any relevant video or information that could help with the investigation.

Witnesses or others with pertinent information about the helicopter crash are asked to email witness@ntsb.com.