A Greenbrier teacher was named Best-Mannered Teacher by the National League of Junior Cotillions-Faulkner County chapter.

Melinda Montgomery was nominated by her student James Fisher.

Local Junior Cotillion Director Susan Humphries said the students enjoyed getting to help decide the winners.

“The students in our program were excited about being part of the selection process,” she said. “They wanted to honor teachers who exemplify the etiquette and manners being taught in our program.”

In order to nominate a teacher, students wrote an essay about a teacher in their school. The criteria for selection, Humphries said, “included their positive characteristics, how the teacher shows courtesy and respect for students, and why the person is a good role model.”

“I have a wonderful group of students who participate in the Cotillion program and I feel it is important to let the community know that these students recognize and appreciate those who make a positive contribution toward their growth,” she said. “Our students are learning how to act and treat others with honor, dignity, and respect. It is equally important that they learn to recognize the attributes in others that promote honor, dignity, and respect.”

About Junior Cotillions

The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide, teaching them topics involved in the areas of honor, dignity, respect, fairness, a caring attitude, accountability and citizenship.

The local program started in 1993. For information regarding the local chapter which is conducting registration now for the 2019-20 season, contact Susan Humphries at susan.humphries@nljc.com, or visit the website, www.nljc.com/chapter/faulknercounty.