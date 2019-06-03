A Conway man who reportedly threatened to kill his wife and daughter Sunday evening is behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Thomas Joseph Appley, 46, is charged with four felonies -- two counts each of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening -- as well as one misdemeanor -- third-degree domestic battery -- after he allegedly fired off one round toward his wife while the couple's daughter was inside the Sturgis Road residence.

According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed Monday afternoon against the 46-year-old Conway man, Appley is accused of threatening his wife with a firearm and also via social media.

The man's wife told Faulkner County Sheriff's Office deputies that he fell asleep shortly after returning home from a trip to the store when he suddenly became enraged. As soon as he woke up, "he commanded her to get out of the residence and picked up a gun in a threatening manner," she said.

As she fled the couple's home, the woman told sheriff's deputies that she heard a gunshot fire off but was unsure if Appley fired at her or in their home, according to the affidavit. Her husband began "screaming and threatening to shoot [her] so she hid behind a large tree in the front yard."

The suspect's wife was still hiding behind the tree when authorities pulled up to the scene, the affidavit states. Deputies and other investigators slowly made their way toward Appley's wife to get her out of danger when the suspect walked out of the couple's home while armed with a pistol.

"While conducting this rescue, Mr. Appley came to the front door holding a pistol and was given commands to drop the weapon," the affidavit reads in part. However, the 46-year-old "retreated back into the residence, barricading and threatening suicide."

Once the 46-year-old barricaded himself in the home, Investigator Johnny Fowlkes attempted to coax him out. Eventually, authorities arrested and deputies seized a Ruger SR9 that was loaded with 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition as well as a Stevens 770 12-gauge shotgun.

According to the couple's daughter, who was inside the home when the incident occurred, Appley also threatened her. The girl told police her parents "have been arguing a lot" and that her father "has been drinking a lot."

The couple's daughter also told FCSO that her father "punched her in the shoulder and in the right ear and pointed his pistol at her and stated (get the [expletive] out of my house I am going to kill all of you) and then shot at her mother with the handgun as he was standing on the front porch of their residence," deputy Terry Roper wrote in his report.

During her initial plea to police, the suspect's wife told authorities he'd reached out to her on Facebook Messenger "threatening to shoot if he heard sirens."

The Conway man remained behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center when he appeared via video conference Monday afternoon before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan.

"Given the violent nature" of the allegations against Appley, the district judge ordered he remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond to "secure his appearance [in court] and for the community's safety."

After learning of the bond issued against him, Appley claimed he had no knowledge of the incident leading up to the charges against him.

"I wasn't aware of any of this," he said before the court.

Appley also asked that "if and when I do get the heck out of here" that he be allowed to stop by the Sturgis Road residence to get his work clothes. Carnahan denied his request, stating he would need a court order to do so because there was a no contact order in place barring him from contacting or going near the two alleged victims in the case.

The 46-year-old Conway man is scheduled to appear next in Faulkner County Circuit Court on June 17 for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned case.