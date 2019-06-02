June 2

(2009) Conway Mayor Tab Townsell announced that Cavalier Real Estate Company, Inc. had agreed to sell the 220,000 square-foot building on Dave Ward Drive that formerly housed Spirit Homes at a negotiated price of $3.75 million. Faith Yarberry was named Outstanding Volunteer for the region by the Girl Scouts Diamonds Council. Appreciation pins were also awarded to Lisa Christman, Tracy McGarrity and Nilu Runge. Conway firefighter Danny Shock was pictured at The Gathering Day Spa which was seriously damaged in a fire that investigators and employees believed to have been started by lightning. Employee Alicia Mauldin was in the building at the time.

(1994) At least three service stations along a four-mile stretch on Highway 65 in Greenbrier slashed prices as much as 25 cents per gallon in an intense competition-driven price war. Tom Lindsey Contractor, Inc. was the low bidder on the $1.96 million project to repair and resurface Highway 25 between the north side of Beaverfork Lake and Highway 285 at Wooster. The contract also called for the lessening of a 90-degree curve immediately north of Blaney Hill Road. Departing Greenbrier School Superintendent Dr. Bobby New was pictured speaking to well-wishers at a reception in his honor.

(1969) More than 200 dancers of the Glenn Irby Studio presented an annual recital at SCA’s Ida Waldran Auditorium. The theme for the production was “Up, Up, and Away.” Dance groups presented 45 numbers. Joe Harris and Herby Perkins were among numerous carpenters and other workers donating their time and talent to renovate the building at Walnut and Lincoln for use as the Walnut Day Care Center. The building, formerly the Hendrix infirmary, was bought by Union Baptist Church and moved to the church’s property. Guy Jones, Jr. was awarded a degree in law at the University of Arkansas commencement.

(1944) Amos E. Palmer, who had been operating the 44 service station at Oak Street and Railroad Avenue, leased the Conoco #2 station at Front and Deer streets from C.T. King and would move to his new location. Mr. King would continue as the Conoco wholesale dealer. The 44 station would be closed, at least temporarily, Mr. Palmer said. A total of 9,226 sponges, size four by four inches, were made at the Red Cross surgical dressing room during the week, Mrs. Edwin Dunaway, chairman, said. Over 80 ladies donated their time.

(1919) The tragic death of Bro. Frank W. Selby, who was killed by a Missouri Pacific passenger train in North Little Rock on June 2, brought a feeling of deep regret and real sorrow to the hearts of all who knew him. Brother Selby, the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. E. Erbacher, was beloved by the entire family, especially by his devoted wife, whom he left behind with their only child. The present separation was of course unavoidable but, “Thanks be to God who giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ,” it is not eternal.