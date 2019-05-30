May 30

(2009) Third-grader Kaitlyn Hartwick was pictured showing off her magic skills with assistance from Bart Dooley, Ida Burns Elementary School music specialist. Mattison Cato, Emily Ray, Kianna Speight and Amanda Norris, all sixth-graders at Ruth Doyle Intermediate School, were pictured with their service projects. Conway Assistant Coach Brian Raney was pictured coaching the White team in the Conway High School Senior Bowl. He had taken over the reigns as offensive coordinator. Speaker of the House Robbie Wills was recognized as AARP Arkansas’ 2009 Legislator of the Year for his work in putting together a health care package for seniors.

(1994) A reception was held to honor Dr. Bobby New, outgoing superintendent of Greenbrier Public Schools. Dr. New left the district to become assistant superintendent of the North Little Rock School District. A trio of fiddlers—Billy Ingram of Greenbrier, Faril Simpson of Conway and Jason Rapert of Conway—were pictured playing along with a group of other musicians under “Fiddlers’ Tree” at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Cub Scouts Brandon Hoyt, Caleb Alexander, Clayton Hayes, Samuel Partin IV, Nick Flowers, Brandon Ruhl, Benjamin “Shane” Morgan and Cliff Martin were awarded Arrows of Light.

(1969) The Second Baptist morning Kindergarten graduates were Tina Anthony, Carol Perry, Kelli Crafton, Susan Smith, Tammy Satterfield, Melinda Baker, Amy Bunt, Tami Ward, Carolyn Addison, Wayne Goss, Ray Ballard, Dondra Starkey, Pamela Bean, Kelly Voyles, Angela Scroggins, Todd Mathis, Lawrence Wayne Gabbard, Tony Bass, Todd Elmore, Mark Williams, Shane Shoemake, Mark Cardin, Greg Clawson, Kenny Gibbs and Mitchell Greer. Thirty-three students of the morning and afternoon classes of Jack & Jill Kindergarten were entertained at a picnic at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Robert B. Benafield. Mark Friesz and Leslie Benafield were pictured petting Apple the goat.

(1944) Dr. W.S. Hutto, formerly of Clinton and Damascus, opened offices in the Halter Building. Mrs. Edna Earle Pence, who had been managing the Firestone home and supply store, 916 Front Street, since her husband, Richard M. Pence, entered the army, announced the business had been sold to W.E. Pennington. Simon’s Grocery announced that it would close every Thursday afternoon during June, July and August. Two tires and two wheels were stolen from a truck owned by Arkansas Power & Light and parked in the yard of J.O. Cox, manager of the Conway AP&L office.

(1919) Holly Grove No. 95, Woodmen Circle, unveiled the monuments at Oak Grove Cemetery for the late Mrs. Ada Clibourn, Mrs. May Harkrider, Mrs. Nannie Lea and Mrs. John E. Lyon and decorated the graves of all sovereigns of Woodmen Circle. Judge George W. Clark delivered an address to the crowd. In the first of a series of addresses from prominent women of the state, students at Central College heard a strong and inspiring paper by Mrs. Joseph Frauenthal of Conway. It told of the changed conditions of women as a result of the world war.