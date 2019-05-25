Conway could have a network of 150 way-finding signs by 2020.

Mayor Bart Castleberry on Thursday announced that through a partnership with the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Conway Improvement District, they are developing plans “to install a comprehensive way-finding signage program for Conway.”

“These signs will work together to bring visitors to park facilities, cultural amenities, restaurants, retail, hotels.

If you’ve ever seen any way-finding signs in northwest Arkansas, you’ll realize the positive impression that this will make on visitors,” the mayor announced at Outlook Conway 2019.

The Conway City Council will review and vote on the proposal before any plans move forward.

Conway Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brad Lacy said he was in favor of the project.

“We love these way-finding signs,” Lacy said. “They’re just great. That’s going to be a fantastic project.”

Also Thursday, Castleberry discussed progress city forces have already made toward the Conway 125 capital campaign.

“Two years ago, Conway 125 identified several opportunities for strategic projects,” Castleberry said. “Some of these include expanding trail systems, which we’re doing, installing splash pads — last summer we opened our first one at Laurel Park and we’re going to open our second one at Fifth Avenue Park hopefully in the next six to eight weeks — and finding a home for the Arnold Innovation Center, which will be our current City Hall.”

Castleberry said renovations to the new City Hall, the former Federal Building in downtown Conway, are on track to be complete by November.

For more about the Conway 125 capital campaign, visit https://www.conway125.com.