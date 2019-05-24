Richard M. Irelan Jr. (Richie), of Elmer, N.J., born on Oct. 4, 1941 in Bridgeton, N.J., to Naomi E Green and Richard M. Irelan Sr., passed away at age 77 on May 1, 2019 in Hot Springs Village, Ark.

He graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1960. Richard served in the Army Reserve and he also worked in the chemicals industry as an environmental health and safety (EHS) manager at W.R. Grace & Co. until he retired in 2002.

Richard was the loving husband of Penny Carmack. He is survived by his sons, Richard Derek Irelan (Karen) of Round Hill, Va.; Patrick Dane Irelan (Laura) of Romeoville, Ill.; stepson, Steven McGonigal (Jo) of Roanoke, Va.; stepdaughter, Anita Pfeiffer of Lockport, Ill.; brother, Benjamin Irelan (Peggy) of Coatsville, Pa.; sisters, Sandi Irelan Redfield of West Barnett, Vt.; and Nancy Irelan (Michael Schnelle) of Geneva, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Marissa Irelan, Megan Irelan, Aaron Kilgore, Joshua Bowden, Cody Irelan and John Pfeiffer Jr.

Richard was an avid golfer and also enjoyed reading and traveling.

Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Caruth Village Funeral Home - Hot Springs Village, 4623 North Highway 7, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, 71909.

