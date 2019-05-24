Bridge deck rehabilitation and paving requires lane closures on Interstates 540 and 40 in Van Buren and Fort Smith next week.

According to Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following closures will be put into place if weather permits:

• The inside northbound lane of I-540 between U.S. 71 (Exit 12) and Airport Drive (Exit 9) will be closed starting at midnight Tuesday until work is complete. The estimated timeline is about six weeks, ARDOT states.

• The inside southbound lanes of I-540 between Rogers Avenue (Exit 8) and U.S. 71 (Exit 12) will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly starting Wednesday.

• Alternating lanes of I-40 between mile markers 0 and 22 will be closed 2 miles at a time in each direction while crews remove and replace asphalt. These lane closures will be in place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly starting on Wednesday and continue until work is complete. The timeline is estimated to take until mid-2020.

Traffic will be controlled with signage, barricades and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.