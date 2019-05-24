The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory to limit recreational activity on portions of the West Fork of the White River in Washington County.

Activities such as swimming or canoeing that would bring a person into direct contact with the water in this section of the river should be avoided.

Water quality test results from the Beaver Water District and preliminary results from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) have indicated elevated concentrations of E. coli and total coliform are present in the river.

The affected area starts at the upstream location of the Dye Creek Bridge in West Fork and ends at the Baptist Ford Bridge on South Main Street of Greenland roughly 3.4 miles downstream. When levels of E. coli are high, people who come in direct contact with the water are at higher risk of developing infections that may cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and urinary tract infections.

ADH is working closely with ADEQ and the city of West Fork to inform the public of this issue. This advisory is associated with the discharge coming from the West Fork wastewater treatment plant and is expected to stay in effect until concentrations of E. coli and total coliform are consistently recorded within the limits of the facility’s wastewater permit. Information from the city of West Fork will be available on its website.