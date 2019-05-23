OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would force more Oklahoma school districts to return to five-day school weeks has been given final legislative approval and is heading to the governor's desk.

A top priority of Senate Republicans this year, the bill passed the House Wednesday on a 63-32 vote.

The state Department of Education says that 92 of Oklahoma's more than 500 school districts currently are operating on four-day school weeks. In those cases, instructional hours are extended each day to reach the required number of hours.

Under the bill, schools could continue operating four-day weeks if the district meets minimum guidelines for student performance and cost savings.

Supporters of the four-day school week say it helps districts save money and recruit teachers.