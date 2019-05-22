State leaders of the Arkansas General Society War of 1812 (GSW1812) and the Arkansas Society United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) recently discussed projects for the coming year.

George Mitchell, president of GSW1812, with the State Secretary/Treasurer, John Tatum, met with Kay Tatum, President of U.S.D. 1812 along with members Sheila Mitchell and Sheila Beatty-Krout, state markers chair, according to a news release.

GSW 1812 membership is for male descendants of veterans who fought in the War of 1812. U.S.D. 1812 membership is for female descendants of patriots who gave civil or military service between 1784 and 1815. Both organizations have members throughout Arkansas.

The groups discussed future plans in locating and marking the graves of soldiers of the War of 1812 buried in Arkansas. Over the last 110 years, 180 grave sites have been marked designating them as a Veteran of the War of 1812, however, it is estimated nearly 600 more need marking and/or locating.

Many people don’t think of Arkansas as having veterans of the War of 1812 settling in the state, however, more than 6,000 Bounty Land grants were issued for payment of military service and although not all claimed their land, some did.

Also, as part of the Territory of Missouri, Arkansas had a militia unit who provided protection to the settlers in the former District of Arkansas. This unit was designated the 3rd Battalion (Arkansas) of the 5th Regiment, County of New Madrid.

During the War the British provided arms to their Indian allies to conduct attacks on American settlers in Missouri and the Northwest territories for several years prior to 1812. The British viewed the Indian Nations inhabiting the Mississippi River Valley as valuable allies and a buffer to its Canadian colonies. While no major land battles were fought in Arkansas during the war, the skirmishes with the Indian nations and their British allies in the area north of the Missouri River continued throughout the war and until well after the official conclusion of the war in 1815.

Details: Kay Tatum at kay.tatum@yahoo.com or George Mitchell at george@pbark.com .