On Thursday, May 22, Joey Clampit, owner of Clampit’s Country Kitchen and Meat Market on Highway 5, will be on a new History Channel program called “The Butcher,” airing at 9 p.m. Competitors from all over the United States and Canada were on the upcoming program which features 6 total episodes, each of which has a winner who receives $10,000.

So how did this come about, I asked Clampit. “Last November I was in my truck going to cater an event in the Village and cell phone rang. It was a casting executive from the History Channel who said they were trying to put together a butcher show and wondered if I’d be interested,” said Clampit. From there came several Skype interviews and a trip to Los Angeles in January. “At that time it was really secretive about the show,” said Clampit. In LA, he and others met with executive producers and the following morning they were picked up and taken to a filming location.

“We filmed 14 hours a day with a lot of retakes. This was a timed butchering event and we were given 1 hour to execute a lengthy cut list,” Clampit explained.

“Breaking on the rail,” was the first challenge, when contestants had to butcher a whole hog hanging from a hook. “I hadn’t done that in 20 years,” he said with a laugh. Other challenges followed, so tune in to see what took place.

Clampit, the oldest contestant he said, added that the event was exhausting. Everything they did had to be done 7 times, even walking down a hallway.

“My purpose for participating in the event was to promote my store on national television, which didn’t happen. But I did get into the interview process the three things I truly love – my Lord, my wife Lynn and Hot Springs Village. Whether or not that survived the cutting room remains to be seen.”



