THEFTS

BLAIR AVENUE, 3300 BLOCK: A 1984 Nissan pickup valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

GORDON LANE, 6200 BLOCK: A grass trimmer, an edger and a chainsaw valued at $1,600 were reported stolen in a break-in.

SOUTH W STREET, 4900 BLOCK: A refrigerator valued at $1,500 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

OLD JENNY LIND ROAD, 3700 BLOCK: A blower, a mower, a dehydrator, Hot Wheels, a dog crate, Christmas items and tools valued at valued at $5,860 were reported stolen in a break-in.

NORTH 36TH STREET, 400 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

CAVANAUGH ROAD, 1800 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.