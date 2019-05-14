The Fort Smith Fire Department celebrated the addition of three new captains to its ranks, including the first woman to make that rank.

Dozens of family, friends and co-workers gathered at the Fort Smith Fire Department to see three drivers sworn in to the rank of captain during a promotion ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday. The drivers were Arlen B. Gourley, Forrest R. Fox and Lisa R. Johnson.

Fire Chief Phil Christensen said Johnson is the second woman the Fort Smith Fire Department has had and the first one to reach the rank of captain.

"She brings a different perspective to the department," Christensen said. "This is traditionally a male dominant profession. ... She brings in just a different outlook of everything and the community needs that, the Fire Department needs that and it keeps us grounded within our community."

When asked about the achievement, Johnson said she did not feel like she accomplished anything more special than anyone else who had been promoted.

"We've all worked hard, we've all put in the time, the effort, dedication, blood and sweat to get to where we are," Johnson said.

Johnson said she has been a part of the Fort Smith Fire Department for 16 years.

In regard to his promotion to captain, Gourley, who has been with the department for 17 years and was a driver for about 5½ of them, said it is an honor.

"As you move up through the ranks, this is a rank where you're actually in charge of a crew, in charge of a scene, in charge of the safety of the crew in the scene, so it's a big honor, it's a big step," Gourley said.

The promotion ceremony was followed by a reception.