Each year the Hot Springs/Hot Springs Village Symphony Guild presents the Arkansas Symphony’s Academy Orchestra and the Arkansas Youth Orchestra to the Village as a gift and thank you for the generous support we receive from Hot Springs Village residents.

Suzanne Babbie, guild president, conducted a brief annual meeting and announced officers of the organization for the coming year.

First to perform was the Academy Orchestra conducted by Tom McDonald. McDonald has been a violinist for the ASO since 1976 and orchestra director in the Little Rock Public Schools since 1978, in addition to numerous other honors. He received his Master of Music degree from Ball State University in 1975.

The Academy Orchestra’s program included “The Moldau” by Bedrich Smetana Meyer; “Palladio” by Karl Jenkins; “Pathétique” by Tchaikovsky and “Danzón No. 2” by Arturo Márquez.

Conducting the second portion of the concert by the ASO Youth Orchestra was Geoffrey Robson, associate conductor of the ASO since 2008 and University of Central Arkansas’ visiting assistant professor of music among other many accolades. Robson completed his Masters of Music at Yale University in 2004.

The Youth Orchestra offered “Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34” by Rimsky-Korsakov and “Overture to Nabucco” by Verdi.

The Academy is an intermediate level orchestra, with a full complement of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Admittance is by audition only. The Youth Orchestra is composed of advanced high school musicians from around the state. Musicians in this group consistently place at the top of state competitions. Admittance is by audition only, for those students with advanced techniques to perform standard orchestra repertoire.

The HS/HSV Symphony Guild incorporated in 1986 is one of the largest guilds in the nation. It is a philanthropic organization providing support for the ASO and music education for schools and students in the Hot Springs area. For more information on the guild and to become a member, go to www.symphonyguild.org.



