Fort Smith police are investigating a report of a woman who on Thursday morning waved a handgun at someone she didn't know.

A Fort Smith woman reported that around 8:15 a.m. Thursday she was in the intersection of South M and 12th streets when she noticed what she thought was an older model gold Nissan Altima at the stop. She said a woman jumped out of the vehicle and waved a black handgun while yelling and cursing at her, the incident report states.

The woman who made the report said she was scared and began to back up away from the vehicle. The woman with the handgun then got back in her vehicle and drove away.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.