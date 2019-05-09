A part-time pastor from Van Buren was arrested Monday following a police investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with minors.

Francisco Porras, 51, of the newly formed Rose of Sharon Church was arrested on suspicion of four counts of felony second-degree sexual assault. Van Buren police allege Porras committed at least one assault in 2018, according to a Police Department news release.

Detectives opened the investigation after they noticed suspicious text messages from their child’s phone from Porras. From the ensuing investigation, they confirmed the assault and continue to probe the incident, the release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Jay Baker at (479) 471-5018.