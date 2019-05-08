St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its annual Women’s Day Salad Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the church’s fellowship hall.

The buffet will include various salads, breads, deserts and drinks. The festival will also include entertainment (drama, fashion and other activities).

The dine-in event is open to the Pine Bluff Community and surrounding areas, according to a news release.

The event coordinators are Angela Flowers, Pearl Matlock and April Williams. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor.

Tickets are $10 and available now from any of the women of St. John or onsite. For details or tickets, contact Shirley Atkinson at 870-489-6158.