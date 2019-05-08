The Master Gardeners of Jefferson County will conduct their first plant sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Saracen Landing Farmers Market, 200 Lake Saracen Drive.

The plant sale will include all varieties of plants including annuals, perennials, vegetables, native trees and shrubs, wildflowers and herbs, according to a news release.

Master Gardeners are a volunteer group dedicated to education about gardening. The Master Gardeners program began in 1988 with Jefferson County being one of the four initial counties that also included Garland, Pulaski and Saline, according to the release.

The Master Gardener program has more than 3,400 volunteers in 67 counties and reported 94,767 education hours and 170,301 service hours in 2017.

During the sale, cash or checks will be accepted, according to a spokesman. Details: Kurt Beaty at the Jefferson County Extension Office at 870-534-1033 or Susan Buckner 870-556-2201 or sbuckner31@gmail.com.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.