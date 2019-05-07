U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas was elected Monday to serve a third term as chairman of the United States Military Academy Board of Visitors.

The board, which was established in 1972, is comprised of congressional members and presidential appointees. They are responsible for providing advice and recommendations related to academy matters at West Point.

“West Point prepares our nation’s brightest and strongest students to become the future leaders of our Army and nation,” Womack said in a news release. “It’s a true honor to be re-elected chairman of the United States Military Academy Board of Visitors and have a role in guiding this preeminent institution. USMA’s renowned education and training has helped build a strong military for centuries, and I look forward to supporting the core values and standard of excellence that the academy is founded on.”

The board is charged with overseeing institutional matters, including morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other issues deemed appropriate by board members. Womack was first appointed to the board in 2012 by Speaker of the House John Boehner and subsequently elected board chairman in 2017. He is currently the only congressional representative from Arkansas to serve on the board.

Womack has represented Arkansas’s Third Congressional District since 2011. He serves as the ranking member of the House Committee on the Budget and is a member of the House Appropriations defense and transportation, housing and urban development subcommittees.