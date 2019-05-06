OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials in Oklahoma City are considering a monetary settlement with an Arkansas man who was injured when he jumped into a canal in a downtown entertainment district to rescue another man who died.

The Oklahoman reports the city council will vote Tuesday on a proposed $169,650 settlement with Brandon and Taylor Gann to resolve their claims over the Bricktown Canal accident in which 23-year-old Wesley Seeley of Tuttle was killed.

Brandon Gann of Fort Smith suffered an electrical shock Sept. 30 while trying to help Seeley, who was electrocuted when he touched wires from a broken light fixture and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A claim also has been filed against the city on behalf of Seeley's estate.

Work to replace the Canal's lighting system is planned next year.