THEFTS

MEMPHIS STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis valued at $800 was reported stolen.

KELLEY HIGHWAY, 5000 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

CHAD COLLEY BOULEVARD, 7000 BLOCK: A laser leveler valued at $613 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 57TH STREET, 2500 BLOCK: A game console and a sound bar valued at $270 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH 14TH STREET, 3100 BLOCK: A bluetooth speaker, a watch and a bottle of nitro pills valued at $55 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

DALLAS STREET, 1800 BLOCK: A debit card, a passport, a purse and a phone charger valued at $65 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 19TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: A recliner chair, an oscillating fan, an electrical power strip, an electric burner, an electric griddle, an air mattress, a TV antenna and clothes valued at $615 were reported stolen.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported someone stole her debit card from her vehicle and used it multiple times for a total of at least $528.46.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported someone claiming to be from the Fayetteville Police Department called and convinced him to send him money through the cash app for about $550.

AN EMPLOYEE AT CHAMBERS BANK, 8400 Rogers Ave., reported a customer filled out an application for charges to his account that were not his.

A GREENWOOD MAN reported he let a woman use his debit card for $40, but she used it an additional two times for $100 and $250.

A MANAGER AT MCDONALD'S, 2221 Grand Ave., reported she found a counterfeit $10 bill in her drawer.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A POCOLA MAN reported a man threatened to burn his house down following an argument.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a chain link fence and post damaged at $1,000.