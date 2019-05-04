Fort Smith police with help from the United States Marshals Service arrested a Louisiana sex offender on Monday.

Joshua Anthony Antoine of Lafayette, La., was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith, which was issued for his failure to register as an out-of-state sex offender, and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant. Antoine allegedly fled deputy U.S. marshals and Fort Smith police before his arrest, according to the police report.

Antoine prior to his arrest lived in the 1000 block of North 49th Street, the report states.

Fort Smith police that evening responded to to the 1000 block of North 49th Street, where a deputy U.S. Marshal was holding Antoine at gunpoint. Antoine fled the scene after the deputy held him at gunpoint and ordered him to the ground.

Antoine ran through a ditch near North 50th Street until officer Alejandro Marin got ahead of him and grabbed his arm while the deputy tased him. After the pursuit, officers found a gun in the ditch Antoine ran through, the report states.

Antoine was in custody Friday afternoon in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center. He is set to appear in court Oct. 7.

"Because he's an out-of-state sex offender, he's looking at possible federal charges," said deputy U.S. Marshal Cory Thomas.