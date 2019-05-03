ArcBest of Fort Smith reported improved first quarter revenue for 2019.

The logistics company's revenue for the first quarter was $711.8 million. This compares to first quarter 2018 revenue of $700 million. First quarter 2019 operating income was $8.6 million compared to operating income of $12.7 million last year.

Net income, however, was $4.9 million compared to first quarter 2018 net income of $10 million. In a news release, ArcBest noted its lower asset-light revenue and operating income related to "reduced demand amid changing market conditions and investments in the business."

“Business conditions, while still relatively strong, moderated in the first quarter from the levels seen last year particularly with regard to capacity and weather,” said ArcBest Chairman, President and CEO Judy R. McReynolds. “We were pleased to see positive results in a historically slow quarter, as our yield management initiatives on the asset-based side remained productive and net revenue margins in our ArcBest Asset-Light business improved, offset by reduced demand for expedited services resulting from a more balanced truckload capacity environment.”