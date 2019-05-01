THEFTS

4121 GRAND AVE.: Money in the amount of $500 was reported stolen from EZ Mart.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5100 BLOCK: A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban valued at $4,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 30TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A coffee table, a washing machine, a dryer and a push mower valued at $1,500 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

JORDAN ROCKY SENG OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A RENO, NEVADA, MAN reported someone used his credit card in the amount of $1,015.48 at Liquor Mart, 7615 Rogers Ave.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JOSHUA DAVID HUNT OF TULSA was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted residential burglary.

ALENA MARIE HOGELAND OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Stonewall County.