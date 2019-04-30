On April 22, Gary Hoff introduced the speaker, Meredith Gann, associate development officer for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Hot Springs Village.

Kiwanians invite you to be their guest at 7:30 a.m., each Monday morning for coffee and doughnuts at the Village United Methodist Church, 200 Carmona Road. The regular meeting begins at 8 a.m.

For more information, contact Kiwanis president Pat Hansen, 501-226-5126.



