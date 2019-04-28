For residents looking to protect themselves and their children from certain afflictions, local health units are here to help.

The Sebastian and Crawford County health units offer a variety of vaccines for people of all age groups. Michelle Hammer, registered nurse administrator at the Crawford County Health Unit, said people should get vaccines for themselves and their children because they need to protect themselves from vaccine preventable diseases.

"Through receiving the vaccine, they're able to build immunity to these diseases to keep them from becoming infected at all, or maybe, perhaps, not as ill as they could get if they were subsequently infected," Hammer said. "So it's a preventative form of health care that we encourage to keep people from getting sick and thereby being able to share it with others, so we're protecting them, but we're protecting the community and their families and the people that they are close to. ..."

Both county health units are part of the Arkansas Department of Health, Hammer said.

Matthew Hicks, administrator of the Sebastian County Health Unit, said the vaccines the unit offers include those for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis A and B, human papillomavirus, measles, mumps and rubella, varicella, polio and rotavirus. The clinic also has meningococcal and pneumococcal vaccines available, as well as influenza and tetanus vaccines for adults. The age groups to which the health unit offers immunizations, according to the health unit web page, are children, ages 0-6, adolescents, ages 7-18, and adults, age 19 and up.

Hicks said aside from the influenza vaccine, which it offers at certain times during the year based on availability, residents can receive the health unit's vaccines all year round.

"Typically, we start getting our flu in around the end of September, October time frame for when we start to do our mass clinics and our school clinics, and of course, we'll have it here in the health department as well," Hicks said. "And then we generally run out of it, most of the time, anywhere between April and May. We usually don't have any left."

The easiest process to get a vaccine at the health unit, Hicks said, is to call the unit and make an appointment. The unit encourages residents to try to maintain their vaccine schedule, especially with school-age children.

"I'm aware of some of the schools around Fort Smith area, most of Sebastian County, they start sending letters out in March for kids that are going to the next grade and particular age groups to let them know about what's required and this and that and the other as well for them to attend school," Hicks said. "And so typically, we have a higher rate of folks and their appointments usually in July, August time frame. ..."

Hammer said the Crawford County Health Unit offers the same vaccines to the same age groups as the Sebastian County unit. The process to receive a vaccine, by appointment, is also the same. Those wanting to get one need to bring their identification and, if they have it, insurance. They also need to bring a copy of their previous shot record if they have had shots in other clinics before.

"We do like to have a copy of their previous shot record so that we can make them a comprehensive shot record inclusive of the vaccinations that we give so that it's all on one record," Hammer said.

Hammer said the clinic has a program for vaccines for children, ages 0-18, through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This ensures children can receive vaccines through the clinic regardless of whether or not they have insurance.

However, Hammer said while there is no federal funding for adults, ages 19 and up, the clinic does not turn people away based on an inability to pay.

"We will go ahead and provide it," Hammer said. "It's just that we don't have federal funding for anyone ... over 19."

The Arkansas Department of Health website states the Sebastian County Health Unit had 8,879 visits for immunizations in 2017. The Crawford County Health Unit had 3,083 visits for immunizations that same year.