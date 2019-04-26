Arkansas
Grumpy’s Properties LLC was incorporated by Steven Matthew Stubblefield, 783 Highway 130 W, DeWitt, April 15.
Lazy J Trucking LLC was incorporated by Charles Ray Jones, 25 Slaughterhouse Road, Stuttgart, April 17.
Cleveland
Saline River Outfitters LLC was incorporated by Chris Eric Rawls, 1560 Pumpkin Hill Road, Rison, April 19.
Desha
Don’s Cleaning Service LLC was incorporated by Chester Lark, 112 Grant St., Dumas, April 16.
Jefferson
Arellanos Construction LLC was incorporated by German Arellano, 4420 Crumpton Road, Sherrill, April 16.
Bagby’s Smoke Stacks Barbecue LLC was incorporated by Michelle Bagby, 12446 Princeton Pike, Pine Bluff, April 19.
Jacole Sloate LLC was incorporated by Jacole Sloate, 7800 Tall Oak Lane, Pine Bluff, April 16.
Lee Farm Compliance Consultant LLC was incorporated by Kenneth J. Lee Sr., 3805 Adventure Drive, Pine Bluff, April 15.
Xtreme Jones Cleaning LLC was incorporated by Shakacia Thornton, 2001 S. Laurel St., Pine Bluff, April 16.
Lincoln
Magness Pest & Termite LLC was incorporated by Brittany Lynette Magness, 1635 Goodfellow Road, Star City, April 17.