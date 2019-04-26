The Newport School Board met for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 16th in the Board Room of the Administration Building on the campus of Newport High School. The meeting was called to order at approximately 6 pm by Board President Dennis Haigwood.

Ms. Loretta Turner presented an overview of the NHS art program, which showcased key components of student work and accomplishments. She also recognized Dameon Schumacher for his painting of the Greyhound that is now displayed behind the Board table, as well as his awards.

Tyler Johnson, a sophomore at NHS, provided the Board with an overview of the newly formed Student Learning Committee. Tyler with two fellow students explained the importance of the student voice and being able to openly discuss issues and policies that affect students. The student committee meets every two weeks.

Ms. Judy Clampit and Interim Superintendent Dr. James presented the monthly financial report and highlighted key components of the 14 page report. The Board unanimously approved the March Financial report. Clampit also presented an overview of the key components of the 2018 Legislative Audit, and outlined the corrective plan of action to address specific concerns. Dr. James pointed out that although there are a few areas that need to be corrected, no major reportable findings were contained in that audit.

In New Business, Dr. James recommended to renew the Student Athletics/Activities Insurance Policy for the 2019-20 school year. The policy covers Pre-K through 12th grade students. Second, Dr. James presented an informational report on the Imagination Library Program. The program provides Pre-K students with a hardback book each month. James currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Arkansas Imagination Library. Newport is exploring the possibility of participating in the program and will solicit outside funds to pay for the program. Third, Eddie Cooley discussed potential beautification projects around the Newport High School campus. These include painting of signs at the entry to campus, cutting down posts in the asphalt area, replacing sidewalks, repairing the bridge across the lake entering the campus and more. His suggestions was to utilize the art students, as well as partnering with the Game and Fish Commission and City of Newport.

Dr. James gave the Superintendent’s Report. District enrollment as of April 12th was 1130 students. This is 25 students above the same day last year. This number should be final by the May Board Meeting. New Board member orientation/training sponsored by ASBA will take place June 24th. New board member Jeff Sampson and Eddie Cooley are registered for the Orientation. Dr. James informed the board that the Board election will take place on May 21st. All voting will take place at the County Clerk’s office. There is one candidate and no opposition. Lastly, James informed the Board that the Arkansas Advanced Initiative for Math and Science group will provide staff development information to the AP teachers on Wednesday, April 17th.

After the Board returned from Closed Session, the Board unanimously approved personnel recommendations as submitted by Dr. James. These included All certified personnel at the Elementary and High School wishing to return were hired on a one-year contract, approval of resignations from Lisa Carter, Audra Cruz, Colton Lowery, and Tina Gee, acceptance of the retirement of Kathy Stafford, and the approved hiring of Whitney Haigwood as a long-term substitute teacher at Newport High School.