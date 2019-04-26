Despite an early downpour, thousands of volunteers came out Thursday to help local organizations in need.

Residents throughout the area braved heavy rainfall to partake in the United Way of Fort Smith Area's 26th annual Day of Caring on Thursday. They applied a wide range of skills to work on 119 projects in Alma, Barling, Booneville, Charleston, Fort Smith, Greenwood, Lavaca, Mansfield, Mulberry, Ozark, Paris, Poteau, Sallisaw and Van Buren, according to a news release.

Eddie Lee Herndon, president of the United Way of Fort Smith Area, said the purpose of the organization's Day of Caring is to unite the community to provide some work for agencies and nonprofits across its footprint.

"Many of the agencies don't have the budgets or the manpower to fulfill a lot of the projects, so they, all year long, plan a wish list of things that they would like to have accomplished," Herndon said. "So we have some very specialized talent where people come in and they might do plumbing, electrical work, build shelves and we have other types of things just like refreshing a building with paint, redoing floors, outside landscaping, flowers. ... There's just many, many projects, but, in essence, what it does is it takes some of the burden off of our community, and puts it on the shoulders of our volunteers to get things done."

In Fort Smith, the event began at 8 a.m. with a kickoff breakfast at the Evans Boys & Girls Club. Tim Thorne, president and CEO of ABF Freight and chairman of the United Way of Fort Smith Area board of directors, said this year's Day of Caring saw more than 1,300 volunteers registered to participate compared to the more than 1,200 volunteers in last year's event. Other speakers at the kickoff breakfast included Herndon and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill. There was also a kickoff breakfast at the Jeral L. Hampton Meeting Place in Booneville at 7:45 a.m. and a recognition lunch at the Ozark Area Youth Organization in Ozark, the release states.

A site in Fort Smith featuring multiple projects for volunteers was the River Valley Regional Food Bank. Tracy Engel, director of the food bank, said volunteers would be sorting product from donors, stuffing envelopes with thank you letters and painting a mural on the outside of the building. A mobile food pantry originally scheduled for Parrot Island Waterpark was relocated to the food bank due to the weather.

Engel said the food bank could not accomplish these projects if it did not have the volunteers from the Day of Caring.

"Because we're so short-staffed, we're just busy trying to serve our clients and get the food out the door every day, receiving trucks, ordering product, so this is something a little extra and it's just kind of like the cherry on the sundae that we don't normally get to do, ..." Engel said.

Engel estimated the organization would have about 50 volunteers helping on Thursday. One of the volunteers was Jessi Solley, a Fort Smith resident and field representative for U.S. Sen. John Boozman.

"I chose to volunteer here because I am so impressed with what the food bank does for this community," Solley said. "They help out with having protein for people in need, and I just am very thankful to have such a large food bank here that helps so many counties in Arkansas."

Solley said this was her first time volunteering for the Day of Caring.