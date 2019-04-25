The Grammy-nominated Gov't Mule is able to weave through rock, blues, soul, jazz and edgy country without letting many seams show, and the group did just that for its many of its Fort Smith followers.

Comprised of guitarist/singer Warren Haynes, drummer Matt Abts, bassist Jorgen Carlsson and keboardist/horn player Danny Louis, the band performed a strong set of Gov't Mule originals and choice cover material for what looked like a capacity audience inside Temple Live. Bathed in stage lights that alternated between blue, magenta, orange and white, Gov't Mule dished up a set baked in exceptional musicianship. Haynes' guitar purred, barked, howled and sang when it needed to during the concert,

Louis broke away from his keyboards and organ a few times to play trumpet and valved trombone, adding another dimension of sound to Gov't Mule's deep soundscape.

Yet the technical abilities, as stellar as they are within the fingers, wrists and brains of Gov't Mule's members, almost never overshadowed the group's songs themselves at Temple Live. Haynes never slipped into hyperactive shredding on his guitars, and the strong-as-concrete grooves from Carlsson, Abts and Louis hit all the right notes in all of the right spots.

For one song, Haynes sang most of the verses with his eyes closed, asking the subject of his song to show him where to turn next. Another song, "Rocking Horse," allowed some room for nostalgic thoughts, and "Whisper In Your Soul," "Broke Down on the Brazos" and "Mr. Man" also hit the right notes for the appreciative audience. Guitar lines that referenced The Beatles' "Day Tripper" and "A Hard Day's Night" and full-blown covers of The Fab Four's "She Said She Said" and "Tomorrow Never Knows" were equally welcomed by the festive, co-ed crowd.

Before Gov't Mule took the stage, fans congregated inside Temple Live's lobby area to swarm the band's merch table and hunt for concessions. Mike Brown of Temple Live radiated an upbeat vibe while visiting with the venue's staff.

"It's a good crowd, and it's going to be a good show," he said. "There's a lot of history up there on the stage tonight."

Haynes was a longtime player in The Allman Brothers Band and also has played with David Allen Coe and two Grateful Dead-related bands, Phil Lesh & Friends and The Dead. Abts saw his own big break via collaborating with guitarist/singer Dickey Betts (The Allman Brothers Band) and keyboardist Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers Band) in 1984. Carlsson, a Swedish-born multi-instrumentalist, is a founding member of Planet of the Abts, and Louis grew up near Woodstock, N.Y., where he started signing songs and banging on pianos "before he could walk," according to Gov't Mule's website, Mule.net.

Area bassist-singer Brad Birchfield was one of many individuals who gathered in the pit area to watch Gov't Mule Monday night. The concert was his eighth time to witness Gov't Mule in high-decibel action.

"They've been doing some fun covers on tour, but I just hope they don't play Pink Floyd tonight," Birchfield said with a laugh. "I don't like Pink Floyd, but the Yes covers Gov't Mule have played before are kind of cool."